Jaguar Land Rover Classic has dropped a bombshell in the growing electric vehicles (EVs) sector by announcing the start of production for its ‘E-Type Zero’ car, said to be “the most beautiful” of its kind in the world. Designed by Italian racing driver Enzo Ferrari, the body and style of this electric car was inspired by the E-Type series of the 1960s. Customers who already own classic E-types will be able to pay to have their car converted to electric drive — the original engine and transmission will be preserved so that they can be put back in, if that’s ever wanted — or customers can pay Jaguar to acquire an E-type for conversion.

