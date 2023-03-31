The judge who oversaw last year’s fraud case against the Trump organization is expected to try the former president over hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Judge Juan Merchan was seen arriving at the Manhattan criminal courthouse shortly before 7pm Thursday – just a few hours after a grand jury voted to indict Trump.

Merchan was said to be dressed casually in gray sweatpants, a baseball cap and blue puffy coat as he was flanked by two uniformed court officers.

The judge oversaw the trial of two of Trump’s companies on tax fraud charges last year.

Both companies were found guilty by jury and fined $1.6 million as punishment.

