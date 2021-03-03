The New York Post:

How is Chris Cuomo still on the air at CNN?

Now, he says, he cannot cover his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, because it’s a conflict of interest. You don’t say? Apparently no such conflict arose when Chris constantly hosted his brother during the height of the pandemic, tastelessly turning his nightly news show into “The Cuomo Brothers Variety Hour.”

The governor took time out of his busy schedule — consisting of daily ego baths dressed up as press conferences and writing a book about leadership while allegedly sexually harassing at least one young employee and eugenically shunting old people with COVID into nursing homes and certain death — to answer hard-hitting questions and accusations such as these, posed by little brother Chris:

“No matter how hard you’re working, there’s always time to call Mom. She wants to hear from you.”

The governor took time out of his busy schedule — consisting of daily ego baths dressed up as press conferences and writing a book about leadership while allegedly sexually harassing at least one young employee and eugenically shunting old people with COVID into nursing homes and certain death — to answer hard-hitting questions and accusations such as these, posed by little brother Chris:

“No matter how hard you’re working, there’s always time to call Mom. She wants to hear from you.”

“You know that what people are saying about how you look really can’t be accurate, so it must be hard for you to make sense of what is real and what is true now. I feel for you.”

“Now I’ve seen you referred to a little bit recently as the LuvGuv and I’m wondering if that’s bleeding into your demeanor at all and making you a little soft on the president?”

“Do you think you are an attractive person now because you’re single and ready to mingle?” (Those last two haven’t aged well at all.)

Read more at The New York Post