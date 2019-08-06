MARKET WATCH:

The stock market is in shambles to start the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -2.90% dropping more than 700 points after China retaliated against President Trump’s latest move in the intensifying trade war.

Charles Hugh Smith, known for his Of Two Minds blog, like many other market bears, has been calling for a painful end to this bull run for a while now.

“Nothing the Fed could do will restore a fragile, speculation-dependent, debt-bubble economy to any sort of health,” he wrote. “Whatever the Fed does, it further distorts a massively distorted system, increasing the odds of a catastrophic re-set.”