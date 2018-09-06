NEWSMAX:

Lots of Trump administration officials were quick on Thursday to scratch their names off the list of potential authors of an unsigned New York Times opinion piece by a member of the so-called resistance working to thwart “reckless decisions” by President Donald Trump.

Among the officials who have spoken out:

“The Vice President puts his name on his Op-Eds. The @nytimes should be ashamed and so should the person who wrote the false, illogical, and gutless op-ed. Our office is above such amateur acts.” — tweet from Jarrod Agen, communications director for Vice President Mike Pence.

“@stevenmnuchin1 is honored to serve @POTUS & the American people. He feels it was irresponsible for @nytimes to print this anonymous piece. Now, dignified public servants are forced to deny being the source. It is laughable to think this could come from the Secretary.” — tweet from Tony Sayegh, spokesman for Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

“It’s not mine.” — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, speaking at a news conference in India.

__

“No.” — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, responding to a shouted question on whether she was the anonymous author.

“Speculation that The New York Times op-ed was written by me or my Principal Deputy is patently false. We did not. From the beginning of our tenure, we have insisted that the entire IC remain focused on our mission to provide the President and policymakers with the best intelligence possible.” — statement by Dan Coats, director of national intelligence.

“I did not write and am thoroughly appalled by this op-ed. I couldn’t be prouder of our work at Commerce and of @POTUS.” — tweet by Commerce Secretary