Breaking news from Russia’s frozen Northwest, where a total of four nuclear-monitoring stations have been silenced. The Wall Street Journal says that’s twice as many as last week, “heightening concerns among observers that Russia is trying to hide evidence from an explosion at a missile-test site this month.”

Some background.

Russia has been developing a nuclear-powered cruise missile, the 9M730 Burevestnik or “Petrel” missile. To be clear, that’s a missile powered by nuclear fission, not a missile “merely” carrying a nuclear warhead. On August 8, it’s believed that a Petrel exploded during testing, killing five employees of Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy producer. Three others were injured. That we know of.

As the Kremlin is wont to do, they at first downplayed the incident, claiming that the amount of radiation released “was less than that of a medical X-ray.” Although as The National Interest noted on Saturday, “the village near the explosion has been ordered to evacuate, raising memories of the Chernobyl incident.” The same report casts some doubt whether a Petrel cruise missile was involved at all:

Edward Geist, an expert on Russian nuclear history at the RAND Corp. think tank, cautioned that it is premature to assume that the Petrel was the culprit.

“The case that this may be associated with the nuclear cruise missile is pretty circumstantial,” Geist told The National Interest. For example, the site of the accident is a closed Russian military town that is “associated with the testing of all kinds of missiles.”

Perhaps there was an accident involving Petrel. Or, perhaps there was an accident involving another weapon that damaged a Petrel. Or, maybe Russia was testing some other system: among Putin’s much-touted wonder weapons is the nuclear-powered Poseidon robotic torpedo.