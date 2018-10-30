NPR:

A couple fell to their deaths last week while visiting a scenic overlook in Yosemite National Park, the National Park Service said.

Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and Meenakshi “Minaxi” Moorthy, 30, had hiked to Taft Point, an overlook that features breathtaking views thanks to a steep plunge into Yosemite Valley. The two fell approximately 800 feet, the NPS said.

Park rangers recovered their bodies last Thursday, using technical climbing, rappelling techniques and helicopter support from the California Highway Patrol to reach them.

“We still don’t have any clear idea exactly what happened,” Jamie Richards, a spokeswoman for Yosemite National Park, told The Mercury News, a Bay Area newspaper. “We are still trying to piece it together.”

“There is a railing at the overlook, but there are plenty of places you can go near there without railings,” she said. “Yosemite is an inherently wild place.”

Viswanath and Moorthy were born in India and had been together since 2009, marrying in 2014. The couple were alumni of the College of Engineering, Chengannur, in southern India. “Our hearts go to the friends and family members of this lovely couple,” the college wrote in a Facebook post. “May their souls rest in peace.”