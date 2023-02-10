Left-wing ‘disinformation’ groups rake in cash with blacklist of conservative news outlets: report

Left-wing global watchdog groups have raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars with secretive “exclusion lists” that target conservative media in an attempt to deny them advertising dollars, according to a bombshell report. The UK-based Global Disinformation Index (GDI) has two San Antonio, Texas-based affiliates with nonprofit status that have seen their coffers swell in the guise of tracking disinformation, according to the Washington Examiner. Tax records for 2020 cited by the news site ProPublica show Disinformation Index Inc. had total revenue of $345,000, while Disinformation Index Foundation raked in $569,219 — an increase of more than 2,800% compared to the previous year, when its revenue totaled $19,612. The London-based GDI is run by Clare Melford, a former senior vice president for MTV Networks, and Daniel Rogers, who sits on the board of Human Rights First, a left-leaning nonprofit group that blames the spread of disinformation for fomenting “violent extremism and public health crises.” The group’s “exclusionary list” is compiled with input from members of an advisory panel that includes journalist Anne Applebaum, who had dismissed The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop scoop as “not interesting.” The blacklist contains at least 2,000 sites, according to Melford, and is sent to big ad firms, which have more and more leaned on the “nonpartisan” organizations to combat disinformation. The firms are then pressured to cease doing business with right-leaning, conservative news outlets — among them Newsmax, the Federalist, Daily Wire and The New York Post, according to the Examiner.

