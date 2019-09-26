THE GUARDIAN:

All things considered, March 2011 was a pretty good month for James Franco. Years before the unseemly scandals that have since marred his career, he enjoyed the level of industry cachet befitting a young talent coming off their first Oscar nomination (even if they’d really bit the big one in their capacity as co-host). Perhaps Franco was feeling creatively emboldened by recent dabbling in novels and multimedia when he decided to take on a new challenge in his fledgling vocation of directing. Franco purchased the rights to Zeroville, an acclaimed and reputedly dense novel wending a noir-influenced path through New Hollywood, with the intention of making his most ambitious feature film yet.

He would tackle a few more high-minded literary adaptations – Cormac McCarthy’s Child of God, William Faulkner’s As I Lay Dying as well as The Sound and the Fury – before stepping up to the plate to begin principal photography in 2014. Assembling a cast of his most trusted friends and collaborators, a star-studded lineup including Seth Rogen, Will Ferrell, Danny McBride, Megan Fox, and his dear brother Dave, he completed what must have felt at the time like something close to a masterpiece. The receptions to Franco’s directorial efforts had historically been mixed, but this would establish him as a name to be taken seriously beyond all measure of a doubt.

Five years and several personal and professional calamities later, Franco’s Zeroville made its theatrical debut – on one screen in one theater in New York. This critic attended the 5pm showtime on opening day at the Cinepolis Chelsea, which stopped showing the film after a few sparsely attended days. Nobody else showed up to that screening, and though two theaters in Los Angeles continue to run the latest film du Franco, it looks like just about everyone will miss what has to be the single worst film of the year.