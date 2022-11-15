Warsaw locked in urgent talks after explosion near village of Przewodow, five miles from border

Two people were killed on Tuesday when an apparent Russian missile landed in Poland, triggering warnings of a major escalation by Nato allies.

The explosion at a farm near the village of Przewodow in Poland, about four miles from the Nato member’s border with Ukraine, occurred after Vladimir Putin ordered a wave of fresh missile strikes.

Photographs from the Polish border showed a large crater next to an upturned vehicle. The local fire brigade confirmed the fatalities but said it had not established the cause of the blast.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, was on Tuesday night locked in urgent talks with his security committee, but did not immediately comment on the reports. He also spoke to Joe Biden, the US president, in a phone call.

