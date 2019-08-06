DAILY MAIL:
Ilhan Omar has been seen getting up close and personal with married aide Tim Mynett, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.
The Minnesota congresswoman, 37, has been carrying on with Mynett, 38, a campaign fundraising strategist, for several months, according to a source.
Mynett is married to Dr. Beth Mynett, but DailyMail.com has confirmed that he has recently left their marital home and is now living in a D.C. apartment.
Photos show that Mynett and Omar are constantly by each other’s sides at events, traveling to Los Angeles, New York City, Austin and Seattle together.
