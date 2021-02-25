The New York Post:
Rep. Elise Stefanik: Gov. Cuomo is a ‘criminal sexual predator’ and should resign
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a “criminal sexual predator” who “must immediately resign” over a former aide’s detailed sexual-harassment allegations, a member of Congress from upstate New York said Wednesday.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Glens Falls) also said that “any elected official who does not immediately call for his resignation is complicit in allowing a sexual predator to continue leading the great state of New York.”
Stefanik’s remarks came after Lindsey Boylan, now a Democratic candidate for Manhattan borough president, published an online essay in which she accused Cuomo of kissing her “on the lips” without warning following a 2018 meeting in his Manhattan office.
“Governor Cuomo has earned his title as Worst Governor in America, and now every New Yorker knows that he is a criminal sexual predator,” Stefanik said in a prepared statement.
“I have served in Congress during the height of the #MeToo movement leading to resignations and retirements of my colleagues. Sexual harassment and sexual abuse in the workplace is not a political issue, it is about right and wrong. Governor Cuomo must immediately resign.”
Another member of New York’s congressional delegation, US Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island) echoed Stefanik’s demand.
“I already called for Gov. Cuomo to resign over his mishandling of nursing homes, the [death toll] coverup, and for threatening Assemblyman Ron Kim,” Malliotakis told The Post.
“These allegations are disgusting and, if true, are all the more reason why Cuomo needs to go.”