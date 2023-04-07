Doctors in the US should be on the lookout for Ebola-like symptoms amid fears one of the world’s deadliest pathogens has reached the US, health officials say.

Marburg virus – which kills roughly half of the people it infects – is causing outbreaks in densely populated parts of Africa for the first time.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an urgent alert to healthcare professionals on Thursday, telling them to be ready for the ‘potential for imported cases’.

The CDC insisted the risk of a large scale issue in the US is low and stressed that no domestic cases of the disease had been reported.

