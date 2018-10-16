NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Mayor de Blasio’s new office for promoting civic engagement could be dissuading people from turning up on Election Day by sending hundreds of thousands of registered voters letters telling them, incorrectly in some cases, that they are marked as inactive on the rolls.

“According to publicly available records, you were marked as an inactive voter by the New York City Board of Elections,” begins a letter received by Bronx voter David Wuchinich.

Just one problem: David Wuchinich is an active voter — very active, in fact.

“I’ve voted in every, every election, every primary,” said Wuchinich, who called the Board of Elections and confirmed that he is, indeed, an active registered voter at his current address.

Wuchinich is one of 400,000 people who got that letter from de Blasio’s “Democracy NYC” program — a letter that was so confusing and inaccurate that many voters thought they had been scammed by someone looking to suppress turnout in the midterm elections.

“Voters have been calling expressing concern that this was a scam, that somehow they were being scammed and being told that they were not registered to vote and that it was some form of voter suppression,” Michael Ryan, the chairman of the Board of Elections, said Tuesday. “So that’s another kind of a complication in this process, and we would just like to get the word out to folks you can go on the State Board of Elections website run your name make sure that you’re still active.”

The letter had led to 1,600 worried phone calls to the Board of Elections as of Tuesday afternoon, though it was unclear how many of those callers were active voters.