THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway on Sunday said it would be a mistake to try to shut down or curtail special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

She also said past comments from new acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker expressing skepticism of the investigation don’t disqualify him from being able to oversee the Justice Department.

“It’s not even clear to me that Mr. Whitaker has been briefed on the Mueller investigation,” Ms. Conway said on “Fox News Sunday,” saying he has been chief of staff to a “recused” attorney general in Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who President Trump ousted last week.

In past TV appearances, Mr. Whitaker has said that there was no collusion between Mr. Trump and Russia, and that he could envision a scenario where the Mueller investigation gets curtailed through budget restrictions.

Ms. Conway said that would be a mistake.

“It would be a mistake to try to shut down the Mueller investigation in the way that you describe it because we’ve been so compliant,” she said. “If there’s proof of collusion, we’re waiting to look at the final report.”