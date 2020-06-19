Breitbart:

Twitter permanently blacklisted the account of Katie Hopkins, a British conservative commentator who had over 1 million followers prior to her ban. The company claims the deverification of her account and the subsequent ban are based on “hateful conduct.”

A Twitter spokeswoman confirmed that Hopkins has been permanently banned in an email to Breitbart News, accusing her of “hateful conduct.”

Hopkins previously faced a temporary suspension from the social media platform following pressure on Twitter from the Center for Countering Digital Hate, the same far-left British organization that assisted NBC’s recent hitpiece against The Federalist and ZeroHedge, which resulted in Google pulling ad revenue from the latter and threatening the former with the same.

Twitter’s justification for the previous, temporary suspension of Hopkins’ account was the same as the one it used for the current ban: “violating the site’s hateful-conduct policy which bans the promotion of violence or inciting harm on the basis of race, religion, national origin or gender identity.”

Read more at Breitbart