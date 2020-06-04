FX Street:

Just when it seemed as though America may be turning the corner after months of lockdown… just when it seemed as though we were on a path to reopening and gradually returning to normalcy… just when the prospects of panic-induced social unrest seemed to be behind us…

…America’s cities erupted into flames.

Antifa and BLM-organized rioting, looting, violence, and mayhem have pushed cities across the country into pandemonium. Even if the insurrections are soon quelled – as President Donald Trump promised to do in a speech in front of the White House on Monday – the consequences won’t soon go away.

Some epidemiologists seized on the protests to predict a spike in the spread of the coronavirus due to the gathering of large crowds. They claim the “flattened” curve could begin to steepen all over again.

The “experts” may be wrong, as they have often been during this outbreak. The nationwide lockdowns and social distancing rules (beyond isolating the infected and protecting vulnerable populations such as those in nursing homes) may prove to have been “overkill.”

……

Some economists are predicting a death blow to small businesses that were already under unprecedented financial strain. If they weren’t ransacked, looted, and destroyed by hooligans, they will feel the macro effects of urban decline and flight, plummeting consumer confidence, falling property values, and worsening budgetary crises for state and local governments.

But don’t worry, Walmart, Amazon, Google, JPMorgan Chase, and all their close friends in Washington, D.C. will be just fine. In the event that any “too big to fail” entity runs into trouble, it will get bailed out by the Federal Reserve.

More at FX Street