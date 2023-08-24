Is America going backwards? ‘Forgotten’ middle class is WORSE off when they retire now compared to 20 years ago

The lower-middle class in America today is in worse health and has fewer savings when they enter retirement compared to 20 years ago. This ‘forgotten’ class has a lower life expectancy, suffers from more chronic illnesses and has less overall wealth when compared to the previous generation of Americans who had a similar income in the 1990s, according to a new study.

Americans who fall into the lower-middle class category are often overlooked because they earn too much money to qualify for state or federal assistance, such as Medicaid, food stamps or housing vouchers, but they earn too little to cover the increasing costs of healthcare and housing. Researchers analyzed the health and economic well-being of select cohorts of middle-aged Americans between 1994 and 2018. They gathered data from the National Institute on Aging-sponsored Health and Retirement Study, a longitudinal survey of American households with at least one adult aged 51 or older.

