Last week, a potentially consequential meeting in New Delhi went conspicuously unnoticed in much of the West. On the sidelines of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of Russia’s powerful Security Council, met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a private interaction.

Details about what was discussed are notoriously skimpy in the public domain, but getting a meeting with Modi is no easy task and the conversation certainly had a compelling context.

Ever since the Ukraine war began, Russia’s economy has relied heavily on trade ties with India and China to keep its war effort going. The unprecedented extent of the West’s sanctions on Moscow meant that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had to essentially build a parallel economy to sidestep dollar transactions and keep those ties going.

Just so, in the aftermath of the invasion, Russia’s trade with China in the Chinese yuan multiplied by an extraordinary 80 times. At a meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping last month, Putin spoke of a longer-term plan to rely on the yuan as its currency of choice. “We are in favor of using the Chinese yuan for settlements between Russia and the countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America,” he said.

That plan will also have to include India at some point. Owing to accelerated oil purchases since the invasion, India’s imports from Russia have multiplied by a whopping 400 percent over this past fiscal year. Russia is now India’s fourth-largest trade partner and still surging (it was the seventh-largest only in October). It’s no surprise then that Patrushev had been accompanied on his trip by the chairman of Rosneft, Russia’s state-owned oil company, who signed an agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation to increase supplies.

READ MORE