The previously unnamed Internal Revenue Service “Whistleblower X” revealed himself during public testimony before three GOP-led House committees Wednesday, saying he is a “gay Democrat married to a man” and wrongfully slandered as a partisan operative or a “traitor” to his party. “In coming forward, I am risking my career, my reputation, and my casework outside of this investigation,” Joe Ziegler, with the IRS for 13 years, said in his opening statement. Ziegler testified with a 10-minute statement alongside his supervisor Greg Shapley, the second whistleblower, who previously came forward publicly. “I’m no more credible than this man sitting next to me due to my sexual orientation or my political beliefs,” Ziegler continued. “I was raised and have always strived to do what is right. “I have heard from some that I am a traitor to the Democratic Party and that I am causing more division in our society. I implore you, that if you were put in my position with the facts as I have stated them, that you would be doing the exact same thing.” Ziegler and Shapley, career IRS criminal investigators, allege the Justice Department obstructed with their yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden. “In early August 2022, federal prosecutors from the Department of Justice Tax Division drafted a 99-page memorandum,” Ziegler continued in his opening statement. “In so they were recommending for approval felony and misdemeanor charges for the 2017, ’18, and ’19 tax years. “That did not happen here, and I am not sure why. “And, as the special agent on this case, I thought the felony charges were well supported.”

