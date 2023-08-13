IRS Whistleblower Shapley Explains How Garland’s Latest Move in Biden Probe Contradicts His Prior Testimony

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley had a lot to say about the decision this week by Attorney General Merrick Garland to make U.S. Attorney David Weiss Special Counsel in the probe into Hunter Biden.

Shapley appeared on CNN with Michael Smerconish, and he just laid into Garland and how they had handled everything. “Yesterday’s announcement was an admission by Attorney General Garland that they have not been truthful — the Department of Justice hasn’t been truthful with the American people,” Shapley said.

He said it vindicated everything the whistleblowers have said on the matter, confirming that “he [Weiss] did not have the authority to make the decisions” as “he said in the October 7th, 2022, meeting.”

