IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley said the leadership of the DOJ’s criminal investigation of Hunter Biden for alleged tax and gun violations prevented subordinates from investigating “the big guy.”

Speaking with Bret Baier on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Shapley said one of the biggest challenges of investigating Hunter Biden was the inability to ask about the “big guy,” an alias that whistleblower Tony Bobulinski originally revealed as Joe Biden from his dealings between the Bidens and a Chinese entity.

“The crux of one of the issues here is that we weren’t allowed to ask questions about to add. We weren’t allowed to ask about the ‘big guy,’” he said. “We weren’t allowed to include certain names and document requests and search warrants. So we were precluded from following that line of questioning.”

“We were conducting investigation of Hunter Biden, and we were trying to follow the normal process,” he added. “There are definitely hindrances that I’ve never seen before in my 14 years concerning this investigation that didn’t allow us to follow through on investigation of any other individual to include President Biden.”

