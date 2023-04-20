An IRS whistleblower has informed Congress that he wants to come forward to reveal a coverup in the tax evasion investigation focused on first son Hunter Biden, according to a letter obtained by The Post.

A lawyer for the official told a group of congressional committee leaders Wednesday that he wants to expose “preferential treatment” and false testimony to Congress by a “senior political appointee.”

The unnamed whistleblower is “a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020,” attorney Mark Lytle wrote to nine members of Congress.

Although Hunter, 53, isn’t named in the letter, a congressional source confirmed the complaint pertains to the first son, who reportedly borrowed about $2 million last year to pay off a tax bill assessed on income earned overseas.

Lytle did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment, but in an interview with “CBS Evening News” said that his client has worked at the IRS for more than a decade and has extensive documentation.

