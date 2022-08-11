Even before Congress and President Joe Biden give the final OK for the IRS to hire 87,000 more agents in an $80 billion package, the tax agency is revealing a priority job category that could get first dibs on the huge budget expansion.

On its jobs page is a listing of vacancies for special agents to be placed around the country to root out financial fraud.

But these are opening for more than just financial experts: They will also be armed.

Among the job requirements listed: “Carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force, if necessary.”

Special agents, who can be placed around the nation and world, have an interesting job, according to the IRS description. They are financial analysts and armed officers ready for a shootout.

Read more at Washington Examiner