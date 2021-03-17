The IRS is reportedly planning to push back the April 15 tax filing deadline for another month to give taxpayers a break because of the coronavirus pandemic and tax law changes.

The IRS, which delayed the tax deadline last year until July 15 because of the pandemic, is still debating what the new deadline will be but it will likely hit in mid-May, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

The report comes as lawmakers are eager to give taxpayers another break this year, suggesting making it July 15 like last year.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal and Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Bill Pascrell Jr. contacted the IRS to extend the deadline.

“We stand in the midst of the most important tax filing season in recent memory, and taxpayers cannot get the help they need from the IRS,” they wrote in their letter.

“Returns received by the IRS have fallen significantly behind last year’s numbers. On top of all that, once it is signed into law, the American Rescue Plan will change the tax laws applicable to unemployment benefits received in 2020 and reported on returns filed during this filing season. Taxpayers need more time to file accurate returns and get their questions answered by the IRS,” they continued.

Read more at NY Post