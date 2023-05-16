The IRS has removed the entire team probing Hunter Biden’s tax returns ‘in retaliation against a whistleblower who alleged his colleagues were covering-up the president’s son’s financial crimes.’

Those dismissal orders came from the Justice Department, the whistleblower’s attorneys told Congress in a letter, according to The New York Post.

But IRS commissioner Daniel Werfel told Congress that his agency would not retaliate against whistleblowers.

Hunter’s business dealings have been under the microscope since a series of leaked emails sparked suspicions that he was using his political connections to land lucrative consulting contracts.

