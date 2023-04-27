A review of the IRS job board shows the agency is seeking to hire armed agents in all 50 states.

“WE’RE HIRING SPECIAL AGENTS NOW!” states the IRS website in all caps, with an exclamation point for emphasis. “Click here to apply today!” [Archived link here in case the IRS removes the listing]

Under the “Major Duties” section of the job description, applicants are notified they “must be willing to use force up to and including the use of deadly force.”

Screenshot from IRS website:

The agency is seeking to hire at least 360 armed agents:

All 50 states are included in the list of locations. For example, armed agents are sought at 18 sites in California, 13 sites in Florida, 13 sites in New York, five sites in Arizona and four in Wisconsin.

