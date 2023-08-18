IRS agent accidentally shoots, kills another agent at Phoenix gun range

An IRS agent was killed at a Phoenix gun range on Thursday during a training exercise when he was accidentally shot by a fellow agent. A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson confirmed that the incident occurred at the Federal Correctional Institution Phoenix Firing Range operated by the bureau, Arizona’s Family reported. Charlotte M. Dennis of the Phoenix Field Office of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division told reporters that she was aware the incident had taken place.

“Our concern today is for the agent and their family,” Dennis said in a statement. The agent who has died was not identified by authorities and the FBI is investigating the incident. After the shooting, the agent was taken to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. IRS criminal investigation (IRS CI) agents are the law enforcement branch of the IRS and full law enforcement officers. The IRS CI is composed of “approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, about 2,100 of whom are special agents,” according to the IRS webpage on the branch.

