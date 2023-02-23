A conservative legal group is accusing the IRS of targeting White and Asian Americans with audits under the guise of “racial equity.”

America First Legal Foundation, a nonprofit group fighting against executive overreach, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request Tuesday taking issue with an executive order signed by President Biden last week.

AFL says the executive order shows the administration “intends to alter Internal Revenue Service’s audit algorithms to target white, Asian, or mixed-race taxpayers.”

Biden signed the order Feb. 16, directing all federal agencies to produce an annual “equity action plan” aimed at removing barriers to agency resources for “underserved communities.”

