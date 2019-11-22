Trump’s Defenders Have No Defense

Witnesses were uneven, but even his closest allies don’t try to deny he did what he’s accused of doing.

Peggy Noonan – WALL STREET JOURNAL

Look, the case has been made. Almost everything in the impeachment hearings this week fleshed out and backed up the charge that President Trump muscled Ukraine for political gain. The pending question is what precisely the House and its Democratic majority will decide to include in the articles of impeachment, what statutes or standards they will assert the president violated. What was said consistently undermined Mr. Trump’s case, but more deadly was what has never been said. In the two months since Speaker Nancy Pelosi…

