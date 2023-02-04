Ireland to Use St Patrick’s Day to Promote ‘Diversity’ and Drag Queens

Breitbart

Ireland is to use its annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations to promote “diversity” and drag queens, an official announcement has revealed. Ireland’s progressive-leaning Arts Minister, Catherine Martin, declared on Monday alongside a number of drag queens that this year’s St Patrick’s Day festival in Ireland will be about celebrating “diversity” and “inclusivity”. She also took the opportunity to denounce the growing anti-mass migration protests taking place across the country, with many Irish people taking to the streets over their government’s open borders approach towards the current migrant crisis. According to a report by the Irish Independent, the line-up for the festival was announced from Collins Barracks — a former British military instillation in the country’s capital of Dublin — with parts of the festival being set to focus on progressive and pro-LGBT entertainment, such as drag queens and cabaret performances.

