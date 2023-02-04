Breitbart

Ireland is to use its annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations to promote “diversity” and drag queens, an official announcement has revealed. Ireland’s progressive-leaning Arts Minister, Catherine Martin, declared on Monday alongside a number of drag queens that this year’s St Patrick’s Day festival in Ireland will be about celebrating “diversity” and “inclusivity”. She also took the opportunity to denounce the growing anti-mass migration protests taking place across the country, with many Irish people taking to the streets over their government’s open borders approach towards the current migrant crisis. According to a report by the Irish Independent, the line-up for the festival was announced from Collins Barracks — a former British military instillation in the country’s capital of Dublin — with parts of the festival being set to focus on progressive and pro-LGBT entertainment, such as drag queens and cabaret performances.

