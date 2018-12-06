NEW YORK POST:

This guy took “hangry” to a new level.

A belligerent Brooklyn deli customer attacked a store worker because he didn’t want to wait for his bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, police and witnesses said.

“Make my s–t right now!” he screamed.

The shop worker, 28-year-old Sanjay Patel, was working the sandwich station at the deli on Flushing Avenue near Noll Street at about 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 25 when the maniac walked in and ordered the sandwich, he told The Post through a translator.

When the snack took a few minutes to make, the man went ballistic. He slammed his hand on the deli counter while screaming at Patel, then beamed a metal bell and several loaves of bread at him.

“He’s ordering and the deli is busy at that time and he’s little bit drunk,” Patel said. “And he’s crazy.”

“It was scary,” he added. “He said he was going to shoot me. He said he would kill me.”