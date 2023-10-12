Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah Vows to Target U.S. Bases If Washington Aids Israel

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shiite militia in Iraq, on Tuesday threatened to attack American bases in Iraq and across the Middle East if the U.S. aids Israel against the terrorists of Hamas.

“Our missiles, drones, and special forces are ready to … strike the American enemy in its bases and disrupt its interests if it intervenes in this battle,” said Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi, who styles himself as “Hezbollah Brigades Secretary-General,” according to Iran’s PressTV.

Hamidawi said Iraqi Hezbollah, which is distinct from the Lebanon-based terrorist organization Hezbollah, has a “duty to stand in solidarity with the Palestinians” under Islamic law. He praised the murderers of Hamas for their bloody assault on Israeli civilians.

PressTV quoted another Iraqi militant leader, Akram al-Kaabi of Harakat Hezbollah Nujaba, echoing Hamidawi’s warning and promising a “military response” (i.e. terrorist attack) against any country that intervenes on Israel’s behalf.

“If (the Americans) intervene, we would intervene,” said a third militant boss, Hadi al-Amiri of the Badr Organization. “We will consider all American targets legitimate.”

PressTV, incidentally, described Saturday’s atrocities as merely the “Palestinian Hamas resistance movement” carrying out a “surprise attack dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm” against the “occupying regime.” The Iranian media outlet said nothing about the rapes and murders of children perpetrated by the Hamas savages.

