Chanting “Death to America,” hundreds of supporters of an Iranian-backed militia enraged about airstrikes in Iraq stormed the US Embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of the ambassador and his staff. The attack followed airstrikes Sunday that killed 25 fighters of the Kataeb Hezbollah that the US military said were in retaliation for last week’s 36-rocket attack in which an American contractor was killed at an Iraqi base.

