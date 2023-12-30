Iraq Works to Expel U.S. Forces After Iran-Backed Shiite Militia Attacks

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Thursday that his government is working to expel U.S. and allied troops. Iran-linked Shiite militias have relentlessly attacked American forces in Iraq since Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on October 7 and began the current Gaza war.

“We are in the process of reorganizing this relationship. With the presence of capable Iraqi forces, the Iraqi government is heading towards ending the presence of the international coalition forces,” Sudani said at a press conference with socialist Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Spain has some troops in Iraq, but the bulk of the foreign forces are Americans, nominally serving as advisers, trainers, and consultants to the Iraqi military.

Sanchez said his government would support “the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Iraq.” He also condemned Israel for its strikes in Gaza, a position Sudani applauded.

