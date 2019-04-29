NY POST

The Iraq war veteran who rushed at the San Diego synagogue shooter said instinct took over as he fearlessly ran toward the gunman while screaming at the top of his lungs, according to reports. Oscar Stewart, 51, spoke out Sunday about his heroic actions at Chabad of Poway, where he confronted suspect John Earnest, 19, who’s accused of killing one congregant and injuring three others on Saturday. “I heard gunshots,” Steward told The Daily Caller. “And everybody got up and started trying to get out the back door, so I – for whatever reason – I didn’t do that. I ran the other way. I ran towards the gun shots.”

