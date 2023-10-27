Iran’s Top Diplomat: U.S. ‘Will Not Be Spared from This Fire’ if It Continues to Support Israel

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian threatened further attacks against the United States and its interests at the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York on Thursday.

Iran is already launching rocket and drone attacks against bases housing American personnel in Iraq and Syria, using Shiite militia groups controlled by the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). U.S. forces have been able to intercept most of these attacks, but dozens of minor injuries have been reported.

“I say frankly to the American statesmen, who are now managing the genocide in Palestine, that we do not welcome expansion of the war in the region. But if the genocide in Gaza continues, they will not be spared from this fire,” Amirabdollahian told the U.N. General Assembly.

More here.