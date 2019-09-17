NEW YORK POST:

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday ruled out talks “at any level” with the US amid rising tensions after a strike on Saudi oil facilities, apparently quashing speculation that President Trump would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the United Nations next week.

“Iranian officials, at any level, will never talk to American officials … this is part of their policy to put pressure on Iran … their policy of maximum pressure will fail,” state media quoted Khamenei as saying, adding that “All officials in Iran unanimously believe it.”

He said the US is trying to prove that its “maximum pressure” campaign against the Islamic Republic is working, but “in return, we have to prove that the policy is not worth a penny for the Iranian nation.”

Despite the stubborn rhetoric, Khamenei left open the possibility of broader talks between the US and the world powers still participating in the 2015 nuclear deal.

“If America changes its behavior and returns to the nuclear deal, then it can join multilateral talks between Iran and other parties to the deal,” Khamenei said.