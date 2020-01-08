WASHINGTON EXAMINER:

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said missile strikes on military bases housing American forces were not sufficient retribution for the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough,” Khamenei said on Twitter following the attacks.

He made a similar statement during a televised address and additionally called for American troops to withdraw from the region.

“Military operations do not suffice. What is important in addition to retaliation is to end the U.S.’s corrupting presence in the region,” Khamenei said in the speech. “The discussion about revenge is something else, this was just a slap in the face last night.”

Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases, the Pentagon said late Tuesday. The missiles hit Al Asad air base, a joint U.S.-Iraqi facility in Iraq’s Anbar province, and another in Irbil in Kurdistan. No American casualties were reported.