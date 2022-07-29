The Islamic Republic of Iran brutally killed over 1,700 stray dogs in a shelter, according to video footage posted on Twitter by Iranian journalists and human rights experts.

“The [Ali] Khomeinist regime‘s main reason for incessant killing and promoting the culture of cruelty to animals is another way of depriving the Iranian people of joy or comfort that animals bring to humans. It’s the old-fashioned irrational methods of control imposed by the authorities in the USSR or the Chinese Communist Party,” Iranian-American journalist and human rights expert Banafsheh Zand told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday.

The London-based Iran International news outlet on Monday reported that it received video footage from animal rights activists in the Gandak area of the Tehran province about a “mass killing” of dogs.

