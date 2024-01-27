Iran’s President Demands Reforms to Make U.N. More Anti-Israel

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi dismissed the United Nations as an irrelevant and unhelpful organization in remarks alongside Islamist Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, demanding “reform” to make the U.N. more favorable to Tehran’s pro-jihadist ideology.

Raisi, in Ankara to sign a package of bilateral trade and diplomacy deals, railed that the United Nations had not done enough to prevent Israel from protecting itself from the Iran-funded Sunni terrorist organization Hamas and called support for Hamas and Palestinian terrorism “the top issue of humanity,” according to the Iranian state propaganda outlet PressTV.

Both Raisi and Erdogan — a radical Islamist who has repeatedly defended Hamas as “not a terrorist organization” — used the occasion of their meeting on Wednesday to condemn Israel for responding to the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7. On that day, the jihadists invaded Israeli territory and went on a mass murder spree, killing an estimated 1,200 people and engaging in extensive torture, gang rape, mass abduction, and desecration of corpses. Scholars noted that the death toll and degree of devastation of the event made it the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

READ MORE