TIMES OF ISRAEL

Mohammad Bagheri indicates Tehran preparing to change up military tactics; ground forces’ commander says his troops ready for ‘forward-moving and offensive’ operations

Iran’s military chief of staff indicated on Sunday that Tehran was preparing to adopt offensive military tactics to protect its national interests. “Among the country’s broad strategies, there is a defensive strategy. We defend the independence and territorial integrity and national interests of the country,” Gen. Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by Press TV. He said Iran did not intend to seize foreign territory, but “to protect our national achievements and interests, we may adopt an offensive approach.”

READ MORE AT THE TIMES OF ISRAEL