Iran’s Khamenei Threatens Israel with ‘Greater Disaster’ if It Defends Itself from Terror

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for Iranian military cadets on Tuesday, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the brutal Hamas terrorist attack on Saturday as an “irreparable defeat” for Israel.

He blamed the Israelis for bringing rape and murder upon themselves.

“The cause of this destructive storm was the continuous brutality and ferocity of the fake usurper regime against the Palestinian nation,” Khamenei said, as reported by Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“This regime cannot conceal its monstrous and devious face in the attack on Gaza and the massacre of Gazans through the act of lying or by playing the victim. By speaking nonsense, it cannot attribute the bravery of the Palestinian youth and their intelligent plans to non-Palestinians,” he said, attempting to portray the cowardly Hamas murder of innocent women and children as some sort of bold military action conducted by “Palestinian youth.”

More here.