Major General Hossein Salami, commander of Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), on Sunday threatened Israel’s leaders he is ready to “cut off their hands” if they threaten attacks of any sort. He spoke at the conclusion of an exercise code-named the Great Prophet 17 (Payambare Azam 17) in which Iran tested a slew of new missiles, the Tehran Times reports. Claiming the missile part of the drill is carrying “very clear and obvious messages,” General Salami said, “The message of this drill is a serious, real, and field warning to threats by the Zionist regime’s officials that they should take care not to make mistakes and faults and if they make mistakes, we will cut off their hands.” The IRGC Commander-in-Chief said the difference between the actual operation and the IRGC’s missile drill was only in changing the angles of launching the missile. “Therefore, enemies must watch their words,” the general further cautioned, continuing a stream of threats against Israel and her allies made over the past 24 months. As Breitbart News reported, in May he said Israeli society is “breaking apart at the seams” as it faced the manly disposition of Iranian forces. “The Zionist system is breaking apart, faltering, and crumbling from within. Over the past year and a half, they tried to project a powerful image of themselves, namely inflate themselves like a balloon,” a clearly excited General Salami said.

