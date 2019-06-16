JERUSALEM POST

Iran’s policies and the way it seeks to message English audiences is calculated. This can be seen by comparing the way it speaks to regimes such as China, Russia with how it talks to westerners.

Since the June 13 attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Iran has benefited not from its own sharp diplomacy and media, but from a combination of western “explanations” to fuel its own excuses for the unprecedented attack. It seeks to play into three central themes that have dominated discussion since the incident: Conspiracies, legacies of Western-centric commentary and a tendency for self-doubt and self-critique in the US. First, Iran said one thing and did another. It went almost unreported in any western media that Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani left for two summits in Central Asia just hours after the tanker crises unfolded. He didn’t feel the crises was important or that it would harm his trip as he set off to speak in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan and then in Dushanbe in Tajikistan on Saturday.

