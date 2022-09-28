Iranians staged a 12th straight night of women-led protests on Tuesday over the death of Mahsa Amini, despite fears an internet blackout will see security forces intensify a bloody crackdown.

Dozens have been killed since demonstrations flared after the 22-year-old Kurdish woman died in the custody of Iran’s notorious morality police, after her arrest for allegedly breaching the country’s strict rules on hijab headscarves and modest clothing.

Opposition media based abroad said widespread protests continued in different cities, but activists said an internet blackout was making it increasingly tough to share video footage.

A woman is shown with her headscarf removed and waving her arms in the air in Tehran’s Narmak district, in a video shared by Manoto television, which also reported a protest in the southern port city of Chabahar.

Even those who stayed at home chipped in with chants of “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the Islamic republic!” from the rooftops or windows of apartments in Tehran’s Shahrak-e Gharb district, said the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR).

Women are seen removing headscarves at Sanandaj, in Amini’s home province of Kurdistan, and a man torches a banner of Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the southern city of Shiraz, London-based Iran International TV reported.

