THE JERUSALEM POST:

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s center in Vienna, Austria announced in a lethal homophobic video YouTube that homosexuality spells the end of humanity.

The Center of Islamic Culture Imam Ali’s video targets children and is part of a series that launches attacks on liberal, western values and societies. The Austrian paper Kurier reported the video was deleted on Friday after being online for three months.

“No where in the world should homosexuality be a crime,” US Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell told the Jerusalem Post on Saturday.

Alireza Nader, the CEO of New Iran, a research and advocacy organization based in Washington, DC, told the Post on Saturday,

“European authorities in Germany, Austria, really all across Europe should investigate influence and lobby networks created by and connected to the Islamic Republic of Iran and surrogates like Hezbollah. Not only do these networks spy on Iranian democratic dissidents, they also spread hate, homophobia, misogyny, and antisemitism across the continent.”