An unnamed Iranian protester spoke to i24news on Thursday, describing the political and security situation in Iran, as well as providing his perception on the current events that have shaken the country.

The protester was required to cover his face and identity, in fear of potential severe repercussions associated with speaking to Israeli media, including imprisonment, torture and death. He noted that speaking to Israeli media might result in “being arrested by the Basij [IRGC paramilitary forces]”, clarifying that he knows “that the regime intends to identify protesters by closed-circuit [security] cameras.”

He added that the regime has been “dispersing the people [protesters] at any price: by shooting tear gas, by beating up people, by creating mayhem and terror.”