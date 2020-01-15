BREITBART

An Iranian national arrested near President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, originally arrived in the United States as a refugee, Breitbart News has learned. On January 10, Palm Beach Police Department arrested 38-year-old Masoud Yarieilzoleh, from Iran, who was apparently sleeping in a gazebo in a park in Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach Post. When police searched Yarieilzoleh, they found a 17-inch machete, two 4.5-inch knives, and an ax, along with about $22,000 in cash. Also, Yarieilzoleh’s car had been parked at Palm Beach International Airport. Yarieilzoleh was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and has since been released from police custody with only a notice to appear in court later this month.

