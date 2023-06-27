Breitbart

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested four “special interest aliens” who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. Troopers arrested an Iranian male, a Chinese male, and two Moldovan males in three separate incidents. Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez tweeted photos on Tuesday of migrants from Iran, China, and Moldova arrested by troopers operating along the Texas-Mexico border under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star. The arrests took place in three separate incidents. In the first, troopers working in the Brownsville, Texas, area of operations utilized drone technology to locate a migrant crossing the border this week. The troopers arrested the man after he illegally crossed the border between ports of entry and attempted to evade the officers. During an interview, troopers found multiple passports and fictitious immigration documents, Olivarez reported. The troopers identified the man as an Iranian national. In a separate incident, troopers working the busy border near Eagle Pass, Texas, encountered two men who breached the razor-wire border barrier. The troopers arrested the two men and later identified them as citizens of Moldova. All three of the migrants will face state criminal charges for criminal trespass, Olivarez reported.

Read More